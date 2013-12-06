Drs. Cohen and Swartz Announce Voluma Receives FDA Approval and Is Available

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Drs. Cohen and Swartz of Cosmetic Eyes are pleased to announce that Voluma has received FDA approval, and is now available in the U.S. market. The injectable facial cosmetic treatment arrives to much popularity in the states, after several years of being available on the European and Canadian market. Philadelphia’s premier cosmetic surgeons, Drs. Cohen and Swartz, had the first look at Voluma, and they have it available for patients in their offices.



“This is a remarkably easy, safe procedure that produces natural round contours and high cheekbones,” Cohen said. “Voluma is the first filler designed to lift the face and restore the smooth features of youth.” The treatment entails small, momentary injections made to targeted locations on the face. One of the advantages of this new cosmetic treatment is that there is minimal recovery time, and results are seen immediately.



The aging process can lead to a reduction in facial fat for many Americans. Voluma, along with some of the best fillers on the market such as Juvederm and Restylane, is composed of hyaluronic acid which aids in the facial rejuvenation process. The effects of Voluma can last up to two years after initial treatment.



“Our firsthand experience has been working with Canadian doctors,” Swartz said. “Respected industry leaders across the border have been using the product for five years and can attest to the hype.” For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Drs. Cohen and Swartz, please call 800-936-8042. During consultation, they can inform patients if Voluma is the right treatment for their desired cosmetic goals.



About Drs. Cohen and Swartz

Drs. Cohen and Swartz have been recognized in Philadelphia Magazine’s, Suburban Life’s, South Jersey Magazine & Main Line Today’s Top Doc issues many times over the past several years. The husband and wife surgical team of Dr. Marc S. Cohen and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz have traveled throughout the world, teaching other cosmetic doctors how to perform Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Botox, and filler treatments. The cosmetic surgery practice has offices in Philadelphia, on the Main Line, and in South Jersey where the physicians perform treatments from Botox Cosmetic, Restylane, Juvéderm, Dysport, Perlane, and Belotero. Both surgeons, dedicated to performing the best cosmetic surgery, are always excited to have patients realize their cosmetic dreams. Patients from all over Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and cities across the world, come to Drs. Cohen and Swartz for facial rejuvenation, because looking their best gives them newly found confidence and happiness in their lives.



For more information, please visit http://www.cosmetic-eyes.com/.