Drs. Cohen and Swartz Announces Voluma to Be Expected to Get FDA Approval and BE Available in Near Future

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Drs. Cohen and Swartz, of Cosmetic Eyes, are pleased to announce that Voluma is expected to get FDA approval and be available in the very near future. Already available in the Canadian and European markets, the popular cosmetic treatment is ready to hit the United States. Drs. Cohen and Swartz, providers of Juvederm in Philadelphia and South Jersey, are part of an elite group of cosmetic surgeons in the country who will be the first practices to offer this product to their patients. Drs. Cohen and Swartz have worked with cosmetic surgery colleagues in Canada, learning about the benefits the treatment will offer.



There are many reasons why Voluma will be an attraction as soon as it hits the United States. As people grow older, their facial contours begin to change, showing many signs of aging. As people age, they lose facial fat in their cheek, causing the face to deflate and skin to sag. Many American citizens begin to look old and tired as they age, but the good news is that Voluma is about the change this once and for all.



Drs. Cohen and Swartz, providing dermal fillers in Philadelphia and South Jersey, are pleased to say that Voluma is the first filler designed to not only lift the face, but restore the smooth contours of youth. By using this treatment, patients will gain back the softer, fuller cheeks they had when they were young.



The Voluma treatment is safe, effective and easy to go through. Drs. Cohen and Swartz will provide Voluma treatments to patients within one single visit to their office. After the treatment, patients leave the office looking younger, showing no signs of aging in the affected area. The treatment lasts for two years. After the two years, patients can schedule another appointment with Drs. Cohen and Swartz.



About Cosmetic Eyes

Cosmetic Eyes has been recognized in Philadelphia Magazine’s, Suburban Life’s, South Jersey Magazine & Main Line Today’s Top Doc issues many times over the past several years. The husband and wife surgical team of Dr. Marc S. Cohen and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz have traveled throughout the world, teaching other cosmetic doctors how to perform Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Botox, and filler treatments. The cosmetic surgery practice has offices in Philadelphia, on the Main Line, and in South Jersey where the physicians perform treatments from Botox Cosmetic, Restylane, Juvéderm, Dysport, Perlane, and Belotero. Both surgeons, dedicated to performing the best cosmetic surgery, are always excited to have patients realize their cosmetic dreams. Patients from all over Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and cities across the world, come to Drs. Cohen and Swartz for facial rejuvenation, because looking their best gives them newly found confidence and happiness in their lives.



For more information, please visit http://www.cosmetic-eyes.com/.