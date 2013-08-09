Drs. Cohen & Swartz of Cosmetic Eyes Recently Named Top Docs in Multiple Magazines

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Dr. Marc S. Cohen and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz of Drs. Cohen & Swartz Cosmetic Surgeons are pleased to announce they have recently been named top doctors in multiple Philadelphia and South Jersey magazine. In the past few weeks the doctors have been named “Best Plastic Surgery” for South Jersey Magazine, “Best Aesthetic Medicine” for Philadelphia Life Magazine, and “#1 for Injectables (Botox and Fillers)” for Girlfriendz Magazine. With the new awards, Drs. Cohen and Swartz are able to stay at the top of the industry for eyelid surgery in Bala Cynwyd and Voorhees, NJ.



According to Dr. Cohen "It's really an honor to be recognized for what you do." Only a small percentage of doctors make these lists. "What we do is very rewarding, but it is also nice to get the feedback that many patients appreciate what we offer," says Dr. Swartz.



With offices in Bala Cynwyd and Voorhees, NJ, individuals searching for the latest advancements in eyelid surgery and other aesthetic treatments can turn to Drs. Cohen and Swartz to feel rejuvenated again. Individuals can find out more information on why Philadelphia and South Jersey awarded Drs. Cohen and Swartz with these prestigious awards by visiting the Cosmetic Eyes website. There, they will find testimonials from past and current patients of the husband/wife team. One patient explained his experience being a long-time patient of Dr. Marc Cohen on a RateMD.com, one of the leading doctors rating websites on the internet: What a delightful experience. I have never encountered such a wonderful staff at any doctor’s office. Dr. Cohen was very professional and kind. Money well spent.” With an extensive list of testimonials, it is clear why people choose Dr. Cohen and Dr. Swartz for eyelid surgery in Vorhees, NJ and Bala Cynwyd, PA.



About Cosmetic Eyes

Cosmetic Eyes has been recognized in Philadelphia Magazine’s, Suburban Life’s, South Jersey Magazine & Main Line Today’s Top Doc issues many times over the past several years. The husband and wife surgical team of Dr. Marc S. Cohen and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz have traveled throughout the world, teaching other cosmetic doctors how to perform Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Botox, and filler treatments. The cosmetic surgery practice has offices in Philadelphia, on the Main Line, and in South Jersey where the physicians perform treatments from Botox Cosmetic, Restylane, Juvéderm, Dysport, Perlane, and Belotero. Both surgeons, dedicated to performing the best cosmetic surgery, are always excited to have patients realize their cosmetic dreams. Patients from all over Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and cities across the world, come to Drs. Cohen and Swartz for facial rejuvenation, because looking their best gives them newly found confidence and happiness in their lives.



For more information, please visit http://www.cosmetic-eyes.com/.