Drs. Marc Cohen and Nancy Swartz Announces Dr. Marc Cohen Has Graduated from First Philadelphia Cohort of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Drs. Marc Cohen and Nancy Swartz are pleased to announce that Dr. Marc Cohen has graduated from the first Philadelphia cohort of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. This highly competitive and prestigious program was created by Goldman Sachs to foster economic growth and job creation through advanced business education for small businesses. According to Dr Cohen, “our first priority is always to take great care of our patients. However, many people don’t realize that most medical practices are really small, family owned businesses. Strengthening our business puts us in the best position to provide the exceptional care that our patients have come to expect.”



Drs. Cohen & Swartz of Cosmetic Eyes are also pleased to announce that they are also now accepting consultations for Restylane treatments. When it comes to Restylane, Philadelphia cosmetic Drs. Cohen & Swartz offers their knowledge to many other doctors around the country by offering information on how to gain the best results using this treatment. The soft, easy dermal fillers are used to give patients a rejuvenated appearance without the use of complicated surgery procedures. Drs. Cohen & Swartz personally perform the treatment inside their Bala Cynwyd, PA, Philadelphia, Pa and Voorhees, NJ offices.



Drs. Cohen & Swartz performs customized treatments, addressing each of their patients’ specific needs. Millions of people, located in 60 countries globally, have been successfully treated with Restylane fillers since 1996. To schedule an appointment for filler treatments, or to find out more information, please call 800-936-8042 or visit the website. Drs. Cohen & Swartz performs various cosmetic treatments such as Botox injections, laser skin rejuvenation and eyelid surgery in Philadelphia, PA, Bala Cynwyd, PA and Voorhees, NJ.



About Cosmetic Eyes

Cosmetic Eyes has been recognized in Philadelphia Magazine’s, Suburban Life’s, South Jersey Magazine & Main Line Today’s Top Doc issues many times over the past several years. The husband and wife surgical team of Dr. Marc S. Cohen and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz have traveled throughout the world, teaching other cosmetic doctors how to perform Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Botox, and filler treatments. The cosmetic surgery practice has offices in Philadelphia, on the Main Line, and in South Jersey where the physicians perform treatments from Botox Cosmetic, Restylane, Juvéderm, Dysport, Perlane, and Belotero. Both surgeons, dedicated to performing the best cosmetic surgery, are always excited to have patients realize their cosmetic dreams. Patients from all over Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and cities across the world, come to Drs. Cohen and Swartz for facial rejuvenation, because looking their best gives them newly found confidence and happiness in their lives.



For more information, please visit http://www.cosmetic-eyes.com/.