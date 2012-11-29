Drs. Stephanie and Thomas Chaney Announce Their New Book "Lose the Gluten, Lose Your Gut. Ditch the Grain, Save Your Brain"

Annapolis, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Is a gluten-free diet just another trendy diet plan? Are gluten and other “healthy” whole grains contributing to the downward spiral of America’s health and the rise of chronic degenerative diseases such as type 2 diabetes, dementia and autoimmune conditions? Drs. Stephanie and Tom Chaney answer these questions and many more in their book: "Lose The Gluten, Lose Your Gut. Ditch The Grain, Save Your Brain."



Annapolis, Maryland- Americans waistlines are expanding and the diagnosis of chronic diseases are rising at epidemic levels. Many people do not know what to do to prevent or reverse these problems. One action that many people have heard in the news and may consider is a gluten-free diet. Drs. Stephanie and Thomas Chaney outline the research and their clinical experience treating patients on a gluten-free diet. They explain the impact that gluten and “healthy” whole grains have on the body, whether or not a person has been diagnosed with celiac disease. They go through a step-by-step easy to follow process to become healthier.



“We have been given the Food Pyramid that promoted 6-11 grain servings per day. We are now starting to see the impact of these recommendations on our nation’s health. Not to mention most Americans today are consuming “hidden” gluten and grains in products you may never have suspected”, states Chaney.



For more information about their book, "Lose The Gluten, Lose Your Gut. Ditch The Grain, Save Your Brain," visit www.TheSkinnyDocs.com



About Drs. Stephanie and Thomas Chaney

Dr. Tom Chaney is a native of Maryland. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a major in Kinesiology. Dr. Stephanie Chaney graduated from the University of Ottawa with a B.S. in Kinesiology. They both attended the New York Chiropractic College and received a doctor of chiropractic degree. They have been in private practice in Annapolis, Maryland for 11 years where they focus their treatment on reversing chronic conditions through the use of functional medicine.