Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Research - Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Over the Counter, abbreviated commonly as OTC is the practice of selling non prescription drugs or medication that can be sold without physician consultation. The drugs sold through OTC are “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)”. OTC drugs are proprietary mixtures formulated using single API or combination of APIs. There are more than 80 therapeutic classifications that are allowed to sell products through OTC. These categories range from analgesics, antipyretics to aphrodisiacs.



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Through this report we will evaluate the current market trends in OTC sales and what are the driving and restraining factors to the growth of drugs and dietary supplements through this channel. We will focus on key therapeutic categories that have larger share of the global OTC market and will evaluate the growth potential and probable restraints.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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