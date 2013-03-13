Drug Bust Leads to Universal Life Church Minister Termination

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- In continuation of his promise to clean up the Universal Life Church name, President and Presiding Bishop Michael J. Cauley (Brother Michael) who since taking control of the Universal Life Church and Universal Life Church World Headquarters has had a zero tolerance for Ministers who abuse their position as an ordained minister.



Yesterday Brother Michael laicized Charles W. Partin, age 57 of 620 Windy Ridge, Bedford, KY. 40006, who received a 12 year prison sentence for the manufacturing and intent to sell methamphetamines from his home. Brother Michael not only assisted with law enforcement and the Courts, but issued Partin a harsh reprimand as well.



When I approached Brother Michael about his decision, he stated: "I view being a Minister as one of the most important jobs, if not the most important job on this earth, while I realize Charles Partin is only human and like each of us is a sinner, I have no other recourse than the decision I made. I will continue to pray for my brother, his family and the victims. On the behalf of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters I apologize to any one victimized by our Minister."



Statement From Clay County Sheriff



An active meth lab was discovered in Carroll County after an undercover drug buy was made at a residence on Windy Ridge.



A confidential informant purchased 1 gram of methamphetamine from Charles W. Partin, 57, 620 Windy Ridge Road, Bedford, on November 27, 2012. After the transaction concluded, a Carroll County District Court Judge approved a search warrant for the residence.



Carroll County Deputy Sheriff J.T. Shaw, Sheriff Jamie Kinman, Kentucky State Police and Carrollton Police Sgt. Rick Jackson all conducted the search of the home. Inside, they found the items to manufacture methamphetamine.



"It was an active meth lab," Sheriff Kinman said. The KSP clean-up team was called to the scene to deal with the contaminants.



Partin was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree second offense (methamphetamine) and manufacturing methamphetamine first offense.



"All three departments are cooperating and working together to continue to fight the drug problem and make Carroll County as safe as we can," Kinman said. He encouraged anyone with information on drug-related crimes to talk to law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip through the Sheriff's website, http://www.carrollcountykysheriff.com or the police department website, http://www.carrolltonpd.net.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com