The global drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2019 to about $1.6 billion in 2020 as there is a marginal increase in demand due to the use of such devices in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.9 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2023.



Key Market Players:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; 3M Company; Pfizer Inc.; Baxter International and Other



Industry News:



May 11th, 2020: Kindeva Drug Delivery, formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, announces its launch as an independent company following the acquisition by Altaris Capital Partners in a transaction valued at $650 million. As part of the transaction, 3M will retain a 17% minority interest in Kindeva alongside Altaris.



Markets Covered: 1) By Route Of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery; Injectable Drug Delivery; Topical Drug Delivery; Ocular Drug Delivery; Pulmonary Drug Delivery; Nasal Drug Delivery; Transmucosal Drug Delivery; Implantable Drug Delivery; 2) By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics; Home Care Settings; Others; 3) By Application: Cancer; Infectious Diseases; Respiratory Diseases; Diabetes; Cardiovascular Diseases; Autoimmune Diseases; Central Nervous System Disorders; Others

Drug delivery devices, specifically respiratory-based delivery devices, are estimated to gain demand owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Drugs used for Covid-19 treatment are both oral and injectable; however, a marginal increase is expected for pulmonary or respiratory-based drug delivery devices.



The drug delivery devices market consists of the sales of medical devices and equipment that are used for delivering specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases. The market includes the sales of the devices that are specifically made for delivering the specific drugs according to the various administration techniques such as oral drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, topical drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, transmucosal drug delivery and implantable drug delivery. Drug delivery devices used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.



The drug delivery devices market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

The regulatory changes related to medical devices is expected to restraint the growth of drug delivery devices market. The companies operating in the market are required to adapt according to the changes in the regulatory framework, which may limit business at the bottom line. Also, companies will have to bear the heavy cost of adapting to the changing regulatory framework. Also, the sudden changes in the regulatory framework related to medical devices can result in losses, fines, penalties at a global level. For instance, European Union (EU) and the parliament in 2017 approved the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) to monitor all the medical devices for quality.



Finally, the Drug Delivery Devices Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



