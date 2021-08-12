Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Drug Delivery Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Drug Delivery Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

- Growth in the Biologics Market



Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (United States), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. United States), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (United States), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States), GlaxoSmithKline plc, (United Kingdom), Sanofi (France), Antares Pharma, Inc. (United States)



What is Drug Delivery?

Drug delivery refers to approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body which increases efficiency and better patient experience. The advent of new technologies is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global drug delivery market.



by Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Pharmacy Stores, Direct Tenders, Online Pharmacy), Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery), Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers, Others)



Market Challenges

- Pricing Pressure



Geographically Global Drug Delivery markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Drug Delivery markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



