Drug Delivery Technology Market-Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- The global drug delivery technology market is expected to exceed a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This market is experiencing a dramatic increase in market size since past few month owing to growing number of coronavirus pandemic cases and other infectious diseases. Drug delivery technology is the method of administering drugs and treatment substance through common route of administration to achieve a therapeutic effect. Medications to a specific location for the purpose of curative treatments are called drug delivery methods or procedures. The main aspect in all drug formulations is an active pharmaceutical function. The expertise to deliver drugs has made a notable impact on the key drug producers. Novel technologies for drug delivery are being introduced in the market and are highly sought after. Advanced drug delivery technologies also help drug manufacturers to file patents which differentiate between novel therapeutics and existing ones.



Growth in drug delivery technology market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing public private partnerships over novel product developments. The market is expected to boost the increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases that require new medicines for treatment. Some of the factors expected to drive the market are the emergence of advanced technology and rise in R&D activities. Factors such as regulatory restrictions, high treatment costs and stick injury may inhibit the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand for self-administered pharmaceutical delivery technology will drive the market, improving the effectiveness and security of the medicinal products administered globally. Currently, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, diabetes and cancer, technological development and ongoing product innovation have widely demanded drug delivery technologies. Rising focus on pediatric and geriatric patients, the shift in lifestyles due to growing urbanization, increased demand for minimal invasive surgery will drive overall industry growth. As the biopharmaceutical industry is increasing rapidly, demand for drug delivery technology has also increased. However, side-effects pertaining to drugs, patents expiry and regulatory policies might act as barrier to market growth.



North America is probable to lead the global drug delivery technology market over the foreseeable timeframe. Presence of leading players and key focus over research and development, along with government support will propel market growth in this region. Asia Pacific drug delivery technology market will expand at a significant pace in the next decade. Growing count of clinical trials, increasing investments in this region, low labor charges, and big patient pools are key factors driving the drug delivery technology market.



The global drug delivery technology market is bifurcated on the basis of route of administration, application, and geography. The route of administration segment is further segmented into oral route, parenteral route, nasal drug delivery and others. Based on application, the market includes hospital, clinics and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Drug Delivery Technology Market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: Generex Biotechnology, Merck & Co., Inc, 3M, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd, Alkermes, Antares Pharma, Sivida Corppration, Aradigm Corp., Vectura Group plc, NanoPass Technologies Ltd.



