Drug Delivery Technology Market Is Expected to Reach $224.2 Billion by 2017

This report studies the global drug delivery market, with forecast to 2017.



The drug delivery market is divided into nine segments, namely, oral, pulmonary, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal drug delivery. Oral drug delivery is the largest segment, while pulmonary drug delivery is the fastest growing segment of the global drug delivery market.



Controlled release, dry powder inhalers, transdermal patches, needle-free injectors, auto and pen injectors, and buccal transmucosal tablets are some of the commonly adopted drug delivery technologies. The use of implantable devices for the drug delivery is also on a rise.



The global drug delivery market was worth $142.5 billion in the year 2012. The market will grow at a healthy pace in the next five years due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, growing focus on pediatric and geriatric patients, growing demand for self administration and home healthcare devices, and patent expiries of certain blockbuster drugs.



Strategic collaborations, home care drug delivery devices, and expanding applications of drug delivery into niche therapeutic areas represent vast opportunities for major shareholders of this market. With the growing number of elderly persons, the demand for home care drug delivery devices is also on the rise.



Striking right partnership deal and enhancing the bioavailability of drugs are key burning issues in this market. In spite of a large number of strategic collaborations taking place every year, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are facing problems in finding a the right drug delivery partner. Considering this need, a number of national and international conferences are organized by various associations and organizations to facilitate drug delivery partnerships.



North America is the largest market for drug delivery, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe has a well-established pharmaceutical industry, which has stimulated the growth of the drug delivery market in these regions. The Asian market is expected to witness a double digit growth over the next five years, owing to the flourishing pharmaceutical industry, development of healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income.



Key players in the drug delivery technologies market are 3M Company (U.S.), Alkermes (Ireland), Aptalis Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson & Co. (U.S.), Catalent Pharma Solutions (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Endo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Nektar Therapeutics (U.S.), SkyePharma PLC (U.K.), and Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland).



