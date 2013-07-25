Drug Delivery Volume Actives - Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX)



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN) shares traded up +0.85% during the current trading session, hitting $14.86 recently.



The share price of ELN is currently trading within the range of $14.77 to $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 shares. ELN current trading volume is 6.38M shares, while its average volume is 11.63M shares. Elan Corporation, plc (Elan), is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing advanced therapies in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. On February 6, 2013, the Company announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biogen Idec to transfer to Biogen Idec all Tysabri IP and other assets related to Tysabri.



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) shares traded down -2.04% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0384 recently. The share price of GNBT is currently trading within the range of $0.04to $0.04.



GNBT current trading volume is 2.30M shares, while its average volume is 2.98M shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a positive performance overall, gaining +0.26%. Generex Biotechnology Corporation is a Canada-based Company, which develops drug delivery systems and technologies for the treatment of diabetes.



Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is trading with an up of +5.21%, along with the trading price of $30.69 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $29.24.



NOK recently gained a volume of 1.20M shares, while its average volume is 1.70M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $17.45- $34.30, while today, up until 3:11PM, its minimum price was $29.00.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +39.1%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the gain of +1.06%. Alkermes plc., formerly Alkermes, Inc., is an integrated biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of prevalent, chronic diseases.



Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) stock hit its highest price at $92.00, after starting its trade at $91.57. traded at the price of $91.89 recently and its current day range is from $91.05 to $92.00.



VRX total market capitalization remained $30.51M shares. Its current volume is 838,681.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 1.81M shares. aleant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., formerly Biovail Corporation, is a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates in five business segments.



