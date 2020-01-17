Drug Discovery Technologies Industry: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The report on Drug Discovery Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024. According to the report the global drug discovery technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period of 2018 - 2024.



Drug Discovery Technologies Market: Drivers and Opportunities



The growing incidences of diseases, pathogen resistance to old drugs, patent expiries, and competition among drug manufacturers are the key factors that drive the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing investment in the field of nanotechnology, biotechnology, genomics, and, molecular biology are some other factor that has driven this market. Furthermore, the long duration of the drug discovery process, high initial setup cost and the presence of strict regulatory surroundings.



Drug Discovery Technologies Market: Segmentation



The report on the global drug discovery technologies market covers segments such as technology type and end-users. The technology type segments include biochips, high throughput screening, pharmacogenomics, genomics, bioanalytical instruments, bioinformatics, nanotechnology, and others (RNAi, combinatorial chemistry). On the basis of end-users, the global drug discovery technologies market is categorized into biopharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and biotech companies.



Drug Discovery Technologies Market: Regional Insights



The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Malaysia among others.



The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 - 2024.



Drug Discovery Technologies Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global drug discovery technologies market such as Agilent Technologies, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Arqule Inc., Luminex Corporation, Bayer Healthcare AG, Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca Plc.



