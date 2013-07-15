Drug Manufacturers - Major- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY)



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at the price of $28.79, along with its highest price of the day at $28.84 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $28.80 by scoring -0.05% at 2:02PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -1.1%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -5.52%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 16.78M shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 88.09 million shares. Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. The Company manages its operations through five segments: Primary Care; Specialty Care and Oncology; Established Products and Emerging Markets; Animal Health and Consumer Healthcare, and Nutrition.



Has PFE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock recently hit highest its price at $90.58, starting its day trade with a price of $89.91 and reported an increase of 0.51%. Its most recent trading price was $90.44 at 2:05 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $89.76 - $90.58, while today, up until 2:05PM, its minimum price was $90.58. Johnson recently added a volume of 4.80M shares, versus its average volume of 9.88M shares. Johnson & Johnson is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of products in the health care field. The business of Johnson & Johnson is conducted by more than 275 operating companies located in 60 countries.



Will JNJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up +0.58% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.33 points, while its earnings per share was $1.96.



During the last 5 day’s it gained +3.52%, while its last one month’s performance stands at 1.81%. The company’s traded volume is 4.65 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 19.42 million shares. Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck) is a global health care company that delivers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures.



Why Should Investors Buy MRK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is trading with a fall of -1.35% along with the exchange price of $45.19 up till now while its introductory price for today was $45.66.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 31.75% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 2.77%. Today, up until 2:14PM, its minimum price was $45.18. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 3.10M shares, versus its average volume of 10.28M shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products on a global basis. It operates in BioPharmaceuticals. Its products are sold worldwide.



Has BMY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/