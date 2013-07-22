Drug Manufacturers - Other Stocks to Track: Amarin Corporation plc , Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dynavax Technologies Corporation , Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX).



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) decreased -2.12% and closed at $5.54 on a traded volume of 2.78 million shares, in comparison to 3.80 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -61.95%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $832.73million and its total outstanding shares are 150.31 million.



Will AMRN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Amarin Corporation plc (Amarin) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical -company with expertise in lipid science focused on the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The Company’s product candidate is AMR101, an ultra-pure omega-3 fatty acid.



Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST) soared 9.40% and closed at $56.43 on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.04 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 21.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $53.16 and $57.83.



Will CBST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Cubist) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of therapies to treat serious medical conditions in acutely ill patients who are hospitalized or are being treated in other acute care settings.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) the stock closed at $1.25. So far in three months, the stock is up down -47.91%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.98 and $5.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.28 Its introductory price for the day was $1.24, with the overall traded volume of 1.44 million shares.



Will DVAX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Dynavax) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases. Its product candidate is HEPLISAV, a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine designed to provide higher and earlier protection with fewer doses than licensed vaccines.



Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), after opening its shares at the price of $6.31, jumped up 3.95% to close at $6.58 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.21 million shares, in comparison to 1.19million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.76 and $7.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.58. Its introductory price for the day was $6.31.



Will OREX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. develops drug treatments for obesity and related disorders. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes combinations of currently available drugs that are designed to achieve and sustain weight loss by enhancing satiety, diminishing appetite, improving energy expenditure and minimizing the body's efforts to compensate for weight loss.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/