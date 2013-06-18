Drug Rehab St. Louis Area Midwest Institute for Addiction Opens 24-Hour Inpatient Rehab Center

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The drug rehab St. Louis area Midwest Institute for Addiction, recognized for its premium quality care and comprehensive approach to treating individuals coping with drug and alcohol addictions, opened a new 24-hour inpatient rehab center in the suburbs of St. Louis on Monday, June 10, 2013. The new facility will serve a complementary role to the existing outpatient center located in Creve Coeur, providing detoxification programs monitored around the clock by highly-trained medical professionals. “This new continuum of care allows for inpatient detoxification from alcohol and/or drug addictions, such as opiates, followed by the outpatient program to facilitate long-term success and recovery,” said Scott McKinney, Vice president of the Midwest Institute for Addiction.



Unique among St. Louis rehab centers for its integrated approach to treating drug and alcohol dependency, the Midwest Institute for Addiction provides complete medical and psychological care for all its patients. Treatments utilize a medically-assisted, evidence-based and individualized approach that provides the tools to inhibit cravings and minimize the euphoric effects of abused substances. The program also provides social support, teaching patients the knowledge, insight and coping skills necessary to overcome their addictions, enhance their quality of life, and maintain sobriety long after they have completed their treatment.



“Our rehab in Missouri maintains the highest quality and level of effectiveness by ensuring a comprehensive approach that includes, medical care, medications, psychiatric care, counseling, and much more,” an article on the Midwest Institute for Addiction’s website noted.



Recognizing that the needs of each patient may vary dramatically, the Midwest Institute for Addiction has adopted a flexible approach to therapy that allows each patient to develop a customized care plan that reflects his or her own specific needs. The Midwest Institute for Addiction also provides individuals seeking treatment a free educational consultation to determine the course of action that will be most helpful in facilitating recovery.



Anybody who would like more information about Midwest Institute for Addiction is welcome to visit their website at any time; there, they can read more about the various services that they provide.



About Midwest Institute for Addiction

Midwest Institute for Addiction is St. Louis' distinguished alcohol and drug detox and addiction treatment rehab center. Midwest Institute for addiction offers comprehensive, evidence based, and individualized treatment to St. Louis and the St. Louis, Missouri surrounding area for individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. For more information, please visit http://www.midwestinstituteforaddiction.org.