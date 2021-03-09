Rise in the number of drug abuse incidences and implementation of stringent regulations are projected to drive the drug screening market during the forecast period.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Drug Screening market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:
Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Drug Screening Products
Analytical Instruments
Immunoassay Analyzers
Chromatography Instruments
Breathalyzers
Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
Semiconductor Breathalyzers
Other Breathalyzers
Rapid Testing Devices
Urine Testing Devices
Drug Testing Cups
Dip Cards
Drug Testing Cassettes
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
Consumables
Assay Kits
Sample Collection Tubes
Calibrators & Controls
Other Consumables
Drug Screening Services
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Urine Samples
Hair Samples
Breath Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Other Samples
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Workplaces
Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Pain Management Centers
Individual Users
Schools & Colleges
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Drug Screening Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Drug Screening market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Drug Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Drug Screening Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing drug and alcohol consumption
4.2.2.2. Enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Prohibition on workplace drug testing in some countries
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Drug Screening Market By Product and Service Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product and Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Drug Screening Products
5.1.1.1. Analytical Instruments
5.1.1.1.1. Immunoassay Analyzers
5.1.1.1.2. Chromatography Instruments
5.1.1.1.3. Breathalyzers
5.1.1.1.3.1. Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
5.1.1.1.3.2. Semiconductor Breathalyzers
5.1.1.1.3.3. Other Breathalyzers
5.1.1.2. Rapid Testing Devices
5.1.1.2.1. Urine Testing Devices
5.1.1.2.1.1. Drug Testing Cups
5.1.1.2.1.2. Dip Cards
5.1.1.2.1.3. Drug Testing Cassettes
5.1.1.2.2. Oral Fluid Testing Devices
5.1.1.3. Consumables
5.1.1.4. Assay Kits
5.1.1.5. Sample Collection Tubes
5.1.1.6. Calibrators & Controls
5.1.1.7. Other Consumables
5.1.2. Drug Screening Services
Chapter 6. Drug Screening Market By Sample Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Sample Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Urine Samples
6.1.2. Hair Samples
6.1.3. Breath Samples
6.1.4. Oral Fluid Samples
6.1.5. Other Samples
Chapter 7. Drug Screening Market By End-user Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End-user Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Workplaces
7.1.2. Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies
7.1.3. Drug Testing Laboratories
7.1.4. Drug Treatment Centers
7.1.5. Hospitals
7.1.6. Pain Management Centers
7.1.7. Individual Users
7.1.8. Schools & Colleges
CONTINUED..!!
