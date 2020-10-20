Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market was valued at about $4.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.65 billion at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2022.



The Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies and related services. Monoclonal antibodies are used to enhance and suppress immune response in various medical conditions and to treat various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies to prevent metastasis by reducing cell proliferation, immunological monoclonal anti-bodies, neuropharmacological monoclonal anti-bodies, anti-infective Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy and other MAbs for human beings and animals.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Market: Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.



New Data Show Mirabegron Reduced OAB Symptoms in Men with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Currently Treated with Tamsulosin



CHICAGO, May 5, 2019 -- Astellas Pharma Inc. today announced results from the Phase 4, 12-week PLUS trial, the first large-scale, randomized trial in North America and Europe evaluating the efficacy and safety of mirabegron vs. placebo in men with overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms receiving tamsulosin for underlying benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). These two conditions may cause symptoms of urinary urgency and urinary frequency.

PLUS is Astellas' second major trial specifically designed to study the effects of mirabegron in controlling OAB symptoms in men being treated for BPH. The results show that among men with OAB symptoms receiving tamsulosin for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to underlying BPH, mirabegron was statistically superior to placebo as an add-on therapy in reducing mean number of micturitions (episodes of urination) per day, the primary endpoint of the study.



Eli Lilly Fails to Overturn $20 Million Cialis Patent Decision



A jury decision that Eli Lilly and Co. infringed a patent by selling its famed Cialis drug for treatment of enlarged prostate will stand. In April, a jury awarded Germany-based Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep GbR $20 million in damages after finding Eli Lilly infringed UroPep's U.S. Patent No. 8,791,124. UroPep filed suit in federal court last year, alleging that Eli Lilly infringed its patent by marketing and selling its erectile dysfunction drug Cialis as a treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia. BPH is a noncancerous enlarged prostate, which can irritate or block the bladder.



The market for BPH treatment is vast. Half of all men between 51 and 60 experience BPH and up to 91 percent over age 80 suffer from the condition, according to the American Urological Association's Urology Care Foundation. For UroPep, a pharmaceutical company consisting of urology researchers and physicians, the court win secures compensation for its foundational patent. The patent expired on July 9.

Key Market Trends



North America was the largest region in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The rising male geriatric population globally is driving the market for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy drugs as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. According to the United Nations' 2017 World Population Ageing Report, the number of people aged 60 years or above was 962 million in 2017 and is expected to double to around 2.1 billion by 2050. According to the National Institute of Health( NIH), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia affects around 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years and up to 90% of men aged over 80 years.



Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to advancements in technology is restraining the growth of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs market. Minimally invasive surgeries cause less pain and are generally conducted on an outpatient basis. This eliminates the need to consume Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs, acting as a restraint on the market. Some of the minimally invasive surgeries used to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia include laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT) and transurethral needle ablation (TUNA).



Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy as they are more effective and help prevent disease progression. A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance, have fewer side effects and low treatment failure rate. For instance, Duodart, a combination of dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride is increasingly being prescribed for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy.



Benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs manufacturers globally are regulated by various regulatory bodies. For instance, in the European Union, the EU legislation authorizes medicines based on quality, safety, and efficacy. Companies are mandated to submit compliance documentation for suitable quality before applying for authorization. Manufacturers are required to demonstrate safety and efficacy of drugs using clinical trials data which will be assessed by competent authorities before authorizing for sale.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Alpha Blocker, 5-alpha Reductase Inhibitor, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor, Others



2) By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others



