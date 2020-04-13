Drugs for Malaria Market 2020 Global Demand Arises Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Based on varied and ever-changing economic scenarios in World due to Covid-19, healthcare facilities are getting more enhancements. Due to this, "Global Drugs for Malaria Market Growth 2019-2024"



Drugs for malaria or antimalarial medications are also known as anti-malarial drugs. Anti-malarial drugs treat or Prevention malaria, a disease that occurs in tropical, subtropical, and some temperate regions of the world. The disease is caused by a parasite, Plasmodium, which belongs to a group of one-celled organisms known as protozoa. The only way to get malaria is to be bitten by a certain type of mosquito that has bitten someone who has the disease.



Anti-malarial Drugs are available only with a physician's prescription. They come in tablet, capsule, and injectable forms. Among the commonly used anti-malarial drugs are chloroquine, mefloquine, primaquine, pyrimethamine, and quinine.



The classification of drugs for malaria includes aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds and artemisinin compounds. The proportion of aryl aminoalcohol compounds drugs for malaria in 2016 is about 16.8%, the proportion of antifolate compounds in 2016 is about 55.4% and the proportion of artemisinin compounds in 2016 is about 27.8%.



Drugs for malaria are application in Preventioning malaria, curing malaria and other areas. The most of drugs for malaria is used in Preventioning malaria; the market share in 2016 is about 56.1%. And 35.1% of drugs for malaria are used in curing malaria.



This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.



Market competition is intense. The major manufacturers are Cipla, Guilin Pharmaceutical, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan Labs, Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Aventis and Ajanta Pharma in the United States.



Segmentation by product type:

Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds

Antifolate Compounds

Artemisinin Compounds



Segmentation by application:

Prevention

Treatment

Other



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Drugs for Malaria consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Drugs for Malaria market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drugs for Malaria manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drugs for Malaria with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Drugs for Malaria submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



