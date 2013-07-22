Drugs - Generic: Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Warner Chilcott Plc, Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR), Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR), Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) increased 16.50% and closed at $1.20 on a traded volume of 5.17 million shares, in comparison to 1.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 39.53%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $49.70 million and its total outstanding shares are 41.42million.



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs targeting addiction diseases and disorders of the central nervous system with a focus on the treatment of addiction and epilepsy.



Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX) soared 0.66% and closed at $19.87 on a traded volume of 2.27 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.73 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down 43.16%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.62 and $19.99.



Warner Chilcott Public Limited Company is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the women’s healthcare, gastroenterology, dermatology and urology segments of the branded pharmaceuticals market, primarily in North America. It is an integrated company with internal resources focused on the development, manufacture and promotion of its products.



Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) jumped up 4.00% and closed at $4.81. So far in three months, the stock is up 60.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.07 and $4.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.85 Its introductory price for the day was $4.60, with the overall traded volume of 2.07 million shares.



AVANIR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVANIR) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The Company focuses on products for the central nervous system.



Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) after opening its shares at the price of $15.08, jumped up 3.12% to close at $15.55 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.77 million shares, in comparison to 380,648shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.05 and $15.81 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.81. Its introductory price for the day was $15.08.



Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Momenta) is a biotechnology company specializing in the characterization and process engineering of complex molecules. These complex molecules include proteins, polypeptides, and cell surface polysaccharides, such as heparan-sulfate proteoglycans (HSPGs).



