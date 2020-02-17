Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market 2020-2026 Industry Analysis :: Leading Players Are Danaher; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific;

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.54 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of developments, advancements along with innovative product launches by the major manufacturers.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are W.H.P.M., Inc.; WATERS; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Abbott; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Sonic Healthcare; bioMérieux SA; Danaher; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Psychemedics Corporation; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Merck KGaA; Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics; Biomedical diagnostics and Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.



In this competitive age, an absolute as well as ample knowledge about the competitive landscape, product range of the competitors, their strategies, and future prospects are very important for businesses. Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market research report serves the same and hence explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage. The report can be utilized to attain valuable market insights in a commercial way. Additionally, this Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market report incorporates historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.



Market Definition: Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market:-



Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing is a diagnostic method of testing for substance or chemical abuse in individuals by testing the samples such as hair, saliva, urine, blood, breath. This is generally utilized for testing the usage of recreational drugs in the system of individuals so that they can be provided the correct course of treatment and clinical procedure can be undertaken.



Segmentation: Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market:-



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Product



Consumables

Equipment



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Sample Type



Urine

Saliva

Hair

Others



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Application



Pain Management

Criminal Justice

Workplace Screening



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By End-Users



Hospitals

Laboratories

Workplace

At Home

Others



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Drivers:-



Increasing consumption and trade of recreational drugs worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Rise in the usage of products in various organizations to test their employees; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Initiatives undertaken by various organizations and authorities for spreading awareness regarding the drug abuse and products to detect it; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Restraints:-



Transformation of laws to legalize the usage of recreational drugs/illicit drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth



Lack of capabilities of these testing products for the detection of small amounts of special drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market



Key Developments in the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market:-



In September 2018, W.H.P.M., Inc. through its affiliate Carehealth America Corporation announced that they had acquired Express Diagnostics Int'l, Inc. This acquisition will significantly improve and complement the capabilities and technologies of both organizations leading to additions of product patents, trademarks and copyright.



In February 2018, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their "Instant-view-plus" multi-drug of abuse urine test. Alfa's "Driven Flow Technology" utilized in the simple cup DOA (drug-of-abuse) product termed as "Instant-view-plus iFOB". The clearance has been provided for usage in professional, CLIA-waived, and over-the-counter (OTC) usage. The product is capable of identifying thirteen individual drugs in approximately two minutes offering significant capabilities in comparison to the existing products in the market.



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : Competitive Analysis:-



Global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Table of Content: Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market:-



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Landscape

Part 04: Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sizing

Part 05: Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



And More…..



