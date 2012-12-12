Drunk Driving Attorney Los Angeles - Engaging the Services of a Los Angeles DWI Lawyer

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- At a house party in LA recently, a woman had three 12-ounce bottles of beer. She then got into her car, forgetting to buckle her safety belt, put the car in gear, and began heading home. A police officer watched from his squad car as she swerved ever-so-slightly down the road and failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. He pulled her over and arrested her for driving while intoxicated (DWI). From her jail cell, she made her one phone call to a friend, asking him to find a Los Angeles drunk driving attorney for her right away.



The woman in the story above did the right thing by asking her friend to find her a drunk driving attorney in Los Angeles, but the man had no idea how to begin his search, so he phoned friends of his who had been arrested for the same offense. Two names came up frequently, so, after finding out why these friends had chosen them, he got in contact with those lawyers. After a short conversation with each attorney, he chose one to defend his friend.



This man who called a Los Angeles drunk driving attorney for his woman friend started at the right step in the search for a lawyer: Word of mouth is reliable when it comes to professionals such as lawyers. Satisfied clients sing an effective attorney’s praises; dissatisfied ones warn others about an ineffective lawyer. Another step to take when choosing a DUI attorney is to get in touch with a state or local bar association. These organizations have facts about success or failure rates for all of the lawyers in their jurisdiction, which can be very helpful when one is trying to narrow down a field of many choices. Stopping by a university’s law library and listening to students and paralegals discuss certain lawyers can help, too. Mostly, though, go on instinct to select the best attorney.



About Legal-Yogi

http://Legal-yogi.com, an online repository of all manner of law across the country, is located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts,, has more information about LA DWI attorneys and is happy to share it with other interested parties.