Drunk Driving Facts and Recent Statistics on Drunk Driving Incidents

Old men, housewives, college students, and teens all have one thing in common: they all drink too much and then drive a vehicle, taking the lives of thousands of innocent victims each year. It isn't fair, and it isn't right, yet people from all walks of life do it, often many, many times before they get caught. Look at these drunk driving facts and statistics. In the past year in Massachusetts, there were 22, 253 third-time driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) incidents and 4, 845 fifth-time offenders. There were a total of 115 DUI-related fatalities just in the last year, as well. Of young people aged 12 – 20, 33.20% said they drank beer or liquor during the past month, which translates into 264,000 individuals.



More drunk driving facts and statistics include these: 70% of college students are assaulted either by an intoxicated person or while they, themselves, are inebriated. Forty-seven percent of college age females will be sexually assaulted while drunk this year. There were 552 arrests of teens drinking and driving and 135 kids aged 12-14 were pulled over in the past year for DUI. These are shocking, scary facts about the scourge of drunk driving in our society. Innocent children, women, and men are being killed or horribly maimed by reckless individuals who do not acknowledge they’ve had too much to drink and should not be driving.



There must be a correlation between the drunk driving facts and statistics outlined above and preventative steps to curtail this behavior. Most states have a legal blood alcohol limit (BAC) of 0.08%, which means that anyone who has imbibed more than one 12-ounce beer is legally drunk. Ways to prevent drunk drivers from wreaking havoc on the roads include enforcing DUI laws more harshly. People who repeatedly drink too much and drive their vehicles know what they are doing, so alcohol awareness classes don’t really have an impact on them. Six months of jail time for a first offense would be more of a deterrent. Starting alcohol education with children as young as 6 years old may prevent future incidents of DUI. Take teens to talks given by survivors of an alcohol-related accident so they can see the results of this behavior first hand.



