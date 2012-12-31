Drunk Driving: What Are Its Causes and Effects

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- The biggest cause of drunk driving is the lack of planning and forethought that many people exhibit prior to going out on the town. He goes out to the local pub intending to have just two beers. However, he gets talking with some other barflies and ends up having a few more, making him legally drunk. He drives anyway and causes a car accident in which a bystander is seriously injured. This is just one case of a cause and effect of drinking and driving. There are other people who simply don’t care about the fact that they’re taking the lives of unknown innocents into their hands when they drive inebriated. They care a bit more after they've done some irreparable damage to one of these people and are facing charges.



Another cause of drunk driving is simply not knowing one’s limits when ingesting liquor, wine, or beer. The fact that alcohol is a depressant, slowing down reaction time and judgment, is also a cause of driving drunk. People don’t necessarily realize it when they've gotten to the point of drunkenness because they’re feeling mellow and relaxed. Bad time to get behind the wheel, folks!



All causes and effects of drunk driving are related. When a person drinks until his blood alcohol content (BAC) is .08%, and then drives his vehicle, there is bound to be some sort of effect. It may be loss of coordination, brief blackouts, slurred speech, or double vision, but all of these effects together cause havoc in the lives of others as well as of the driver. A major cause of drinking and driving is peer pressure, particularly where younger people are concerned. Teens and young adults don’t want to appear drunk to their friends, even if they are. They also don’t want anyone else to drive their vehicles, so they get behind the wheel even when they know they shouldn't. The most common effect of this behavior is a traffic fatality caused by the inebriated driver.



