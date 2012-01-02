Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2012 -- Alliance Interactive has signaled its continued commitment to leadership within the open source community by joining the Drupal Association as an association member. "We have been impressed by the quality of Drupal's membership program, their commitment to the industry and their passion for representing full service agencies,” said Adam Aloi, managing partner of Alliance Interactive.



Since Alliance Interactive’s inception, open source technology has been a central part of nearly every technical solution that we offer. For the last five years, our technical leaders have focused on Drupal web design and development. It's to our great satisfaction that after being an active contributor in the Drupal community we can now say we’re also an association member.



Alliance Interactive has built numerous Drupal-based websites and specializes in Drupal web design and theming. Drupal is a free and open licensed software package capable of easily publishing content for individuals or large-scale enterprises and organizations with tens of thousands of websites in between. Our experienced team offers a wide variety of tools and services specific to clients in need of Drupal web development solutions.



Drupal's built-in functionality combined with thousands of available modules has made it one of the fastest growing open source content management solutions available.



About the Drupal Association

The Drupal Association is an organization dedicated to helping the open-source Drupal CMS project flourish. The Association helps the Drupal community with funding, infrastructure, events, promotion and distribution.



About Alliance Interactive

Alliance Interactive helps organizations of all sizes drive more engagement online and deliver web design and marketing solutions. As a full-service, interactive and marketing agency, we bring your vision to life with technology, marketing and creativity. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Washington DC, Alliance Interactive offers interactive marketing, consulting, integration and web design services. We help brands engage users, maximize their presence and communicate effectively online. To learn more, contact Alliance Interactive at 888.222.9056 or visit us, here, for more information.