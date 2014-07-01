Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Review, H1 2014 market report to its offering Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Review, H1 2014



Summary



Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Review, H1 2014, provides an overview of the Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degenerations therapeutic pipeline.



This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.



report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration



- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities



- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration and enlists all their major and minor projects



- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects



- A review of the Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources



- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages



- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects



- Coverage of the Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type



- Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products



Companies Mentioned



pSivida Corp.

Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Genentech, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bioheart, Inc.

Tacere Therapeutics, Inc.

Ophthotech Corp.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

R-Tech Ueno, Ltd.

Foamix Ltd.

Acucela Inc.

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Alimera Sciences, Inc.

MacuCLEAR, Inc.

EyeCyte, Inc.

Icon Bioscience, Inc.

Eleven Biotherapeutics

Cell Cure Neurosciences, Ltd.



