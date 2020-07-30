Dry Bulk Shipping Market Analysis by Key Player, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- Dry Bulk Shipping Industry



Description



The global dry bulk shipping industry is an essential part of the international shipping industry, with ocean-going vessels representing the most efficient, and often the only method of transporting large volumes of basic commodities and finished products. The dry bulk shipping is defined as the transportation of homogenous bulk cargoes by bulk vessels on an irregular scheduled line. There are three general types of shipping markets: freight markets, ship markets and maritime service markets.



In the year 2017, the global dry bulk shipping market was growing due to increase in steel production, rapid urbanization all over the world and increase in the GDP of economies. Significant growth in the market would be observed in future because of upcoming production projects, rising coastal shipping and scrapping of ships. However, fluctuation in the market is expected due to transportation and infrastructure costs, trade barriers and regulatory risks.



In the year 2017, iron ore dominated the global dry bulk shipping market. Australia remained the highest exporter of iron ore and is expected to export more in future. Whereas, China remained the highest importer of iron ore in 2017. Hunger for high-quality iron ore from Australia and Brazil also pushed Chinese imports of the steelmaking ingredient.



Algoma Central Corporation, Genco Shipping & Trading Inc., Diana Shipping Inc. and Dry Ships Inc. were the major players in the market. Strong trade through shipments was attributable to the company's inclination towards acquisitions and projects to expand the business and increase profitability.



Table of Content



1. Introduction



1.1 Dry Bulk Shipping

1.2 Dry Bulk Commodities

1.3 Dry Bulk Fleet

1.4 Dry Bulk Charter



2. Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market



2.1 Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Market Forecast by Volume

2.2 Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Commodity

2.3 Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Market Volume Forecast by Commodity

2.4 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size by Volume

2.5 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Forecast by Volume

2.6 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Volume by Vessels

2.7 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Volume Forecast by Vessels

2.8 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Capacity by Age

2.9 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Demand and Supply by Vessels

2.9.1 Global Capesize Dry Bulk Demand and Supply

2.9.2 Global Capesize Dry Bulk Demand and Supply Forecast

2.9.3 Global Panamax and Handymax Dry Bulk Demand and Supply

2.9.4 Global Panamax and Handymax Dry Bulk Demand and Supply Forecast

2.10 Global New build Dry Bulk Vessel Deliveries

2.11 Global Dry Bulk Spot Rates Forecast



3. Dry Bulk Cargo Exports



3.1 Iron Ore Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three

3.2 Coking Coal Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three

3.3 Thermal Coal Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four

3.4 Grain Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four



4. Dry Bulk Cargo Imports



4.1 Iron Ore Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three

4.2 Coking Coal Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four

4.3 Thermal Coal Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four



4.4 Grain Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three



5. Market Dynamics



5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Global GDP

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Increasing Steel Production



5.2 Key Trends

5.2.1 Fluctuating Scrapping Rate

5.2.2 Adoption of Coastal Shipping

5.2.3 Containerization of Dry Bulk



5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Transportation and Infrastructure Costs

5.3.2 Chinese Economic Condition

5.3.3 Act Of Piracy

5.3.4 Regulatory Risk

5.3.5 Trade Barriers and Global Threat



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison – Top Players

6.1.2 Market Cap Comparison – Top Players



7. Company Profiles



7.1 Diana Shipping Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies



7.2 Dry Ships Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies



7.3 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies



7.4 Algoma Central Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies



List of Charts



Types of Shipping Markets

Dry Bulk Commodities Type

Main Segments of the Bulk Fleet

Dry Bulk Fleet Categories

Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2022)

Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Commodity (2017)

Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Market Volume Forecast by Commodity (2017-2022)

Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size by Volume (2013-2017)

Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Forecast by Volume (2018-2022)

Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Volume by Vessels (2013-2017)

Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Volume Forecast by Vessels (2018-2022)

Global Dry Bulk Shipping Capacity by Age (2017)

Global Capesize Dry Bulk Demand and Supply (2013-2017)

Global Capesize Dry Bulk Demand and Supply Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Panamax and Handymax Dry Bulk Demand and Supply (2013-2017)

Global Panamax and Handymax Dry Bulk Demand and Supply Forecast (2018-2022)

Global New Build Dry Bulk Vessel Deliveries (2013-2017)



