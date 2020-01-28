London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- The dry-cleaning and laundry services market consists of the sales of dry-cleaning and laundry services and related goods by entities that operate coin-operated or similar self-service laundries and drycleaners; provide dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and/or supply, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items such as uniforms, gowns, and shop towels. Establishments in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are mainly involved in washing and/or cleaning clothes and linen and include coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services, linen suppliers and industrial launderers.



The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented by type of service, by end-use, by distribution channel and by geography.



By Type Of Service- The dry-cleaning and laundry services market can be segmented by type of service

a) Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

i. Coin-Operated Laundry Routes

ii. Coin-Operated Laundry And Dry-Cleaning Stores



b) Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)

i. Household And Commercial Laundries

ii. Dry-Cleaning Plants

iii. Garment Pressing And Agents For Laundries

iv. All Other Laundry And Garment Services



c) Linen And Uniform Supply

i. Linen Supply

ii. Industrial Launderers



The linen and uniform supply segment was the largest segment of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2018 at 54.2% or $64.5 billion. The linen and uniform supply segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 12.1%. The industrial launderers segment was the largest segment of the linen and uniform supply market in 2018 at 54.9% or $35.4 billion. The linen supply segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.3%.



By End-Use – The dry-cleaning and laundry services market are segmented at global level type of end-use into

a) Commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services

b) Residential dry-cleaning and laundry services

c) Coin-operated laundries and drycleaners



The commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services segment was the largest segment of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2018 at 66.7% or $79.7 billion. The commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.7%.



By Distribution Channel – The dry-cleaning and laundry services market are segmented at global level type of distribution channel into

a) Offline

b) Online



The offline dry-cleaning and laundry services segment was the largest segment of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2018 at 87.1% or $103.6 billion. The online dry-cleaning and laundry services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 34.0%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest market for dry-cleaning and laundry services, accounting for 34.9% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Eastern Europe and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.



Major competitors of Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Services Market are Cintas Corp., Elis SA, Aramark, UniFirst Corp., Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH.



