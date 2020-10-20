Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Dry Eye Medication Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery



The dry eye medication market is segmented by type of product into aqueous, evaporative and aqueous and evaporative. The aqueous and evaporative market was the largest segment of the dry eye medication market, accounting for $3,071 billion or 82% of the total in 2019. The evaporative market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from an aging population, a rising number of contact lens users, and increase in disposable income, increase in number of treatment options and an increased number of allergies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access and a lack of awareness of the dry eye medication products amongst the common population.



Going forward, rising laser surgeries, rising screen time, busy lifestyles, the increasing burden of diabetes, increase in prevalence of dry eye disease, promising pipeline for dry eye disease and side effects of other medications will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the dry eye medication market in the future include long and costly drug approvals, stringent rules and regulations and disruption in the supply chain of drugs related to dry eyes due to the impact of covid-19.



The global dry eye medication market is expected to decline from $3,727.5 million in 2019 to $2919.9 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $5,047.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to nearly $5,794.7 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.9% to $8,078.4 billion by 2030.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



Allergan Plc.; Alcon Inc; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Novartis AG; Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd



The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a shortage in the supply of essential eye medications for the treatment of dry eyes. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic created disruption in the global pharmaceutical supply chain which is heavily dependent on China. The main raw materials in the drug production are manufactured in China and are exported to other parts of the world after making the final drug. This has resulted in pharmacies and wholesalers reporting many drugs being out of stock. Owing to the shortage of medications, governments are advising pharmacists to limit the dispensing of certain dry eye prescription medicines such as chloramphenicol (an antibiotic for conjunctivitis) eye drops and ointments to a one-month supply according to the prescribed dose. Also, pharmacists are recommended to sell certain over the counter medicines (OTC) to a maximum of one unit per purchase due the concern on the significant health impacts on the patients that can be caused due to the shortage of medicines during this pandemic.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Aqueous; Evaporative; Aqueous And Evaporative;



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Dry Eye Medication in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Dry Eye Medication market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Dry Eye Medication market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



