Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2018 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Insights



Dry eye can be used to describe dryness and inflammation of the cornea. Dry eye occurs when, either the eyes are not able to produce enough tears or when the tears evaporate too quickly. Dry eye syndrome is one of the most common eye disorders around the world and is particularly common in the geriatric demographic. Dry eye syndrome results from the use of contact lens, allergies, pregnancy, vitamin A deficiency, LASIK surgery, and certain medications such as antihistamines, hormone replacement therapy, antidepressants, and others. Symptoms associated with dry eye syndrome include irritation, redness, discharge, and easily fatigued eyes.



Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Drivers and Opportunities



The growth of the dry eye syndrome market is majorly due to a combination of factors such as rising geriatric population around the world, growing prevalence of diabetes and increase awareness among the population concerning dry eye syndrome. However, Dry eye syndrome is likely to be ignored by many patients, since the inconvenience caused by it is not debilitating which affects the market growth. The rising awareness about the dry eye syndrome diagnosis & treatment can result in a number of patients proactively trying to cure the disease that may create lucrative opportunities for market growth.



Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Regional Insights



The dry eye syndrome market is influenced mainly by the North America region in 2017. The high prevalence of lifestyle disorders that increases the chances of contracting dry eye syndrome in this region is a major driver for the North America dry eye syndrome market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing healthcare infrastructure facilities and increasing population that is likely to increase the chance of people getting affected with dry eye syndrome.



Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Segmentation



The report on the global dry eye syndrome market covers segments such as drugs and products. On the basis of drug the global dry eye syndrome market is categorized into lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs, and autologous serum eye drops. On the basis of product, the global dry eye syndrome market is categorized into liquid drops, gel, liquid wipes, eye ointment, and others.



Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dry eye syndrome market such as Novartis AG, Allergan Plc, Otsuka Holdings Co, Santen Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, Nicox S.A., Auven Therapeutics, Akorn, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alimera Science and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



