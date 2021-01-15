New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- During the forecast period, the Dry Film Photoresist Market is forecast to rise from USD 4.13 billion in 2019 to USD 5.29 billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 3.1%. The major driving factor for the market is developments in technology that increase the use of nano devices.



Due to the increase in the implementation of photo-resistant technology and the increasing demand for the technology in the IC and semiconductor markets, the dry film photoresist market is expected to exhibit significant growth. The demand is helped by the growing need for nano devices. A photoresist is a light-sensitive material used to create the desired pattern to be imaged in the photoengraving or photolithography phase that is applied to a surface. It is used in semiconductors & ICs, printed circuit boards, LCDs, and others. The introduction of photoresist technology is driving the global market for dry film photoresist.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is classified as ArF immersion, I-line, G-line, ArF, and KrF, based on category segment. During the forecast period, the ArF immersion sector of the photoresist market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3%. ArF immersion has superior properties such as low defects, high resolution and narrow wavelength. It also eliminates the need for other strategies, such as improving clear resolution.



The market is segmented on the basis of type as remover, anti-reflective coatings and developer. Anti-reflection coating (AR) is a type of optical coating used to minimize reflection on the surface of optical components. As less light is lost due to reflection, performance is enhanced.



Semiconductor and IC, printed circuit boards, and LCD's are the implementation segments of the market. It is estimated that the IC & semiconductor application accounts for the largest share of 33% in the market. During the forecast period, this sector is estimated to continue to dominate.



The market is segmented on the basis of regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA). And Latin America. Over the forecast period, APAC is expected to dominate the industry with the highest share of 34%.



Some major key players in the dry film photoresist market are Asahi Kasei (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fujifilm Electronics Material Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemicals Co., LTD. (Japan), Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), and AZ Electronic Materials (Luxembourg).



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of category, type, implementation, and region:



Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



G-line

I-line

ArF immersion

KrF

ArF dry



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Remover

Anti-reflective coating

Developer



Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Semiconductor & IC

LCD's

Printed circuit board



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

US.

Europe

Germany

UK.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



