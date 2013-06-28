Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Dry Fruit Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The Dry Fruit Market in India is showing remarkable growth owing to the growing gift culture during various festivals and occasions along with the rising health awareness among the consumers. Consumers are becoming aware about the health benefits associated with dry fruit consumption and this is leading to its increased consumption. Moreover, the user industries of dry fruits are also growing steadily leading to its increased demand from these sectors. This is further aided with the penetration and availability of dry fruits in different packaging formats at various retail points along with the increased disposable income amongst the consumers. All these factors are indicating towards the bright future of the Indian dry fruit industry in the coming years.



The report begins with the introduction section which segregates the overall food processing industry into its sub segments, one of which is the fruits and vegetables segment and dry fruit is one of the sub segments of this group. It then moves into the market overview section, which provides an overview of the global dried fruit and nut market with details regarding its current market scenario, its overall production and consumption during the last five years. Then the segmental shares of overall tree nuts and dried fruits both in terms of global production and consumption are shown. In addition to this, production and consumption shares of individual nuts and dried fruits are also shown. The next section provides an insight about the Indian dry fruit industry, its characteristics along with details regarding its current market size and growth in the coming years. Segmental share of the market in terms of organized and unorganized sector is also provided. After this, overall consumption share of various dry fruits along with zone specific segmentation and consumption pattern segmentation is also included. Next, details regarding the dry fruits which are mostly grown in India and those which are imported along with the names of the chief importing nations are provided. This is followed by the production volume of some major dry fruits along with Indias rank in the global market in terms of production of those dry fruits. The next section elaborates on the value chain analysis of the sector.



A separate section on import and export of different types of dry fruits is also provided, highlighting the growth in import and export values over the years. Then, details regarding major importing and exporting nations are also provided.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry that include festivals and gifting culture, increasing health awareness, growth of user industries, booming retail market, rising income and consumption and rapid urbanization. The key challenges include rise in packaging costs, shortage of cold storage units, deficit in power supply and under-invoiced imports.



The next section speaks about the government rules & policies which covers Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 & Regulations 2011 and other government policies.



After this, a separate section of government participation is provided which speaks about Agri Export Zones and state specific initiatives taken by the government of India for boosting the dry fruit industry.



The major trends identified in the sector include exhibitions and events, innovative packaging, organic dry fruits, dry fruit nankhatais, gaining special space in retail, postal dry fruit delivery from Kashmir and usage of mainline container vessels for cashew imports.



The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides elaborate information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the dry fruit market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Private Domestic Companies

Bajaj Overseas Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Coco Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd.

DRB Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Karamhans Foods Pvt. Ltd.

M H Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Takkaiah & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

VKC Nuts Pvt. Ltd.

Vijayalaxmi Cashew Company

Private Foreign Companies

Paramount Farms International Pvt. Ltd.



