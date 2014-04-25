Surface Coating Removals Offers Dry Ice Blasting Services to Reduce Maintenance Downtime

Belhus, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Surface Coating Removals offers dry ice blasting services in order to reduce the maintenance downtime, improves production quality, and maintains them without dismantling. In addition, they are a mobile company that has attended all major cities for large challenging jobs. The cleaning process of the company is utilized by the method of propelling dry ice, which is a physical acceleration of the 3mm size pellets, powered by a large high pressure compressor.



The process of dry ice blasting is used in many areas and paint removal from building and structures is one among them. Even if the paint is too thick and too new, they use a paint stripper first, then come in with dry ice or a hot water high pressure blast without causing any damage to the brickwork. Dry ice blasters bring the substrate back to near new condition and do not damage the chemical environment.



Furthermore, the dry ice blasting is truly essential for the customers who love to keep their kitchen clean, especially in commercial kitchens for exhaust fans, ovens, stoves, appliances. Besides this, a spokesperson from Surface Coating Removals mentions, “We use a wet system of blasting and media consumption is an important aspect of the costs of Surface Coatings Removal hence the new Farrow F650 is now used extensively and sold here in Western Australia. Approximately 75 kg of garnet per hour is the consumption of the new F650 with such increased production. The variable settings reduce water flow to 1.5 litres per minute with the new heat exchange unit making the hot water energized with an increased flow rate.”



About Surface Coating Removals

Surface Coating Removals cleaning with dry ice takes them into many industries which include, asphalt truck sprayer cleaning and spillage, printing industry ,food manufacture, marine, mining, automotive, restorative work and electrical substations. The equipment used is imported from Scandinavia and is food grade certified, killing bacteria, mildew, fungi which prevent bacteria growth. They use high denity pellitised ice, each piece is 3mm in length and doesn't use shave ice from a block. They are capable of doing fine cleaning on aircraft and helicopters, submarines and locomotives.



For more information, please visit- http://surfacecoatingsremoval.com.au/



Contact Details-

Surface Coatings Removal,

37 Aveley Road, Belhus, WA 6069

Phone: 0418 947 935