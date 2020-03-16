Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Dry Ice Market various segments and emerging territory. AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on Dry Ice market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The Global Dry Ice Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. Some of the important players are: Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. (United States) , Dry Ice Corp. (United States), Praxair Technology, Inc. (United States), Mastro Ice (United States), Cee Kay Supply (United States), US Ice Carvers (United States), Yara International ASA (Norway), Dry Ice UK Ltd (United Kingdom), Linde Industrial Gases(Germany), Air Liquide (France), Polar Ice (Ireland)



Summary of Dry Ice:

Dry ice refers to the type of ice used in refrigeration to keep things cold in the medical and food industries and generate clouds of smoke. It is a form of solid carbon dioxide which does not leave any residue. It is known as dry ice as it is processed through sublimation whereupon heated it changes directly into a gas instead of melting into liquid. The dry ice mechanism involves compressing the gaseous form of carbon dioxide followed by cooling to the liquefied form of CO2. Further, the liquefied form goes through pressurized expansion to obtain dry ice, sometimes also known as solid carbon dioxide. As compared to water-based ice, dry ice is frequently used due to its relatively low temperature (-78Â°C).



Global Dry Ice Market Segmentation:

by Type (Dry Ice Pellet, Dry Ice Block, Dry Ice Column, Dry Ice Slab, Dry Ice Slice, Dry Ice Powder),

Application (Industrial Sector, Transportation, Healthcare, Food Processing, Others (Commercial, Entertainment Industry, Research/ scientific and etc.)),

Machine (Dry Ice Production Machine, Dry Ice Cleaning Machine)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

- Innovative Frozen Food

- Increasing Production Due To New Installation of Technology



Market Growth Drivers:

- Rising Demand for Dry Ice Globally As a Refrigerant in Food and Transport Industry

- Offers a Safer Solution for Industrial Cleaning Solvent and Other Chemical

- Growing Demand for Frozen Food Owing to Non-Toxic and Non-Combustible Properties



Latest Industry Update:

The German firm BUSE Gastek GmbH, headquartered in Bad Hönningen, is merging its business divisions for CO2 production and recovery plant construction and dry ice technology with the Swiss company ASCO CARBON DIOXIDE LTD, headquartered in Romanshorn.



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Key Points Covered in Global Dry Ice Market Report:

1 Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Dry Ice Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

4 Global Dry Ice Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

5 Dry Ice Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Dry Ice Market Analysis by Application

7 Dry Ice Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Dry Ice Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Dry Ice Market Forecast (2020-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix



