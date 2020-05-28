Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Dry Laundry Detergent Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dry Laundry Detergent Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dry Laundry Detergent. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dow Chemical Company (United States), Henkel AG (Germany), Amway (United States), Carroll Company (United States), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (United States), Johnson & Johnson (Germany), Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States), Unilever (United Kingdom) and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (United Kingdom).



Dry cleaning of the cloth is done with the help of products that are chemical solvent and this products are known as dry laundry detergents. Basic functioning of this detergents is to clean clothes and apparels. These detergents soften the hydrophobic soils and prevent them from being redeposited on the clothing. This are chemical compounds which can effectively remove oil, grease, dirt, soil, stains, etc. These detergents are typically formulated using surfactants, builders, alkalis, enzymes, fabric softeners, brighteners, oxygen bleaches, and fragrances.



Market Drivers

- Increasing use of washing machines around the globe

- Growing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene



Market Trend

- Increasing use of organic and renewable ingredients

- Increasing fad of specially designed clothes



Restraints

- Growing attraction for liquid detergents

- High competitive edge due to increasing local players



Opportunities

- Rapidly growing hospitality industry

- Improvement in standard of living due to high disposable income



The Global Dry Laundry Detergent Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Washing powders, Washing bars, Washing tablets), Application (Household, Industrial), Distribution (Hypermarkets and Supermarket, Detergent Specialty Store, Online)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dry Laundry Detergent Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dry Laundry Detergent market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dry Laundry Detergent Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dry Laundry Detergent

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dry Laundry Detergent Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dry Laundry Detergent market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



