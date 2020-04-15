Dry Laundry Detergents Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 : Unilever, DuPont, Amway

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Dry Laundry Detergents' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



BASF SE (United States)



The Dow Chemical Company (United States)



Unilever (U.K)



DuPont (United States)



AkzoNobel (Netherlands)



Amway (United States)



Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States)



Henkel AG (Germany)



Procter & Gamble (United States)



The Global Dry Laundry Detergent is expected to witness growth as it is in high demand from Hotels, Hospitals, and Restaurants. Factors like high disposable income and improving rate of employment countries in emerging countries are projected to boost the market of dry laundry detergents. Dry Laundry detergents are the products that are used in dry cleaning of clothes using a chemical solvent. These are a mixture of a chemical compound that helps in removing oil, grease, dirt, soil, strains from clothes.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Liquid Detergents, Powder Detergents, Tablet Detergents), Distribution Channels (Supermarket, Hypermarket, E-commerce, Retailers)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing demand for concentrated detergents and owing to the high penetration of the company's brands like Tide and gain.



The trend of rising demand for eco-friendly products.



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing trends towards casual business clothing.



Purchase of detergents based on its quality and company's reputation.



Increase in disposable income in emerging economies.



Restraints: Increasing usage of commonly used solvent in the dry laundry like asperchloroethylene (perc).



Challenges: The shorter shelf life of dry detergents is the main challenge for this market.



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dry Laundry Detergents Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dry Laundry Detergents market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dry Laundry Detergents Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dry Laundry Detergents

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dry Laundry Detergents Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dry Laundry Detergents market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- How Dry Laundry Detergents Industry Players are Changing Business Strategies to Beat COVID-19 Slowdown?

- What Impact Does COVID-19 is bringing in Sales Growth of Key Business Segments?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Dry Laundry Detergents market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Dry Laundry Detergents market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Dry Laundry Detergents market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



