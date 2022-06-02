New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- The Latest Released Dry Pet Food market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Dry Pet Food market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Dry Pet Food market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Hill's Pet Nutriton (United States), heristo aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Laroy Group (Belgium), Mars Inc. (United States), InVivo NSA (France), Yamahisa Pet Care (Japan), J.M.Sucker (United States), Nutriara Alimentos Ltda (Brazil), Blue Buffalo (United States), Diamond Pet Foods (United States), Nestle Purina Petcare (United States), Wellness Pet Company (United States) and Jeil Feed Co., Ltd. (South Korea).



Dry pet food is usually made from animal or plant materials that pets consume. Dry food is only 8-10% water and consists of other essential ingredients that provide essential nutrients such as vitamins, protein, and minerals. Dry pet foods are increasingly preferred by pet owners because they help build muscle mass, increase energy, and stimulate overall animal growth. The demand for dry-form pet food is due to ease of handling during processing and storage due to its high-cost effectiveness and low moisture content. Dry food also reduces the need for refrigeration compared to wet canned food.



by Type (Puppy/Kitten, Adult, Senior), Application (Household, Veterinary Clinics), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Challenges

Market Presence with Numerous Players Pose a Challenge for Dry Pet Food



Market Trend

Increasing Consumption of Dry Pet Food Among The Pet Owner Due to Its Health Benefits



Market Drivers

The Rise in Number of Pet Population and Pet Adoption

Growing Demand for Alternative To Wet Pet Food And Canned Dog Food



Opportunities

Wide Range of Dry Pet Food Leads Growth in Distribution Market



"As per Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it's regulates that all animal foods, like human foods, be safe to eat, produced under sanitary conditions, contain no harmful substances, and be truthfully labeled. In addition, canned pet foods must be processed in conformance with the low acid canned food regulations to ensure the pet food is free of viable microorganism."



