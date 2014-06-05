Dry Type Transformer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Dry Type Transformer Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Dry Type Transformer is non-oil HV transformers which is not immersed in oil and is cooled by air convection or by fans. It is a type of transformer with a unique core and coil design which are mounted on rubber isolation pads to reduce noise. It doesn’t use liquid in heating process or in the cooling process, unlike the transformer which are used by the utility grid. They are typically insulated by being immersed in the tank of oil and cooled by natural circulation of oil. Dry type of transformer requires blowing out of dust particles as a yearly maintenance.



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This type of transformer is having advantage on oil type of transformer as it doesn’t catch a fire. It accommodates lesser space with ease of installation at any place and is less corrosive in nature. The locations where conventional oil filled transformer brings a safety hazard issue are best suited for dry type of transformers. Growing oil refineries, chemical plants and marine applications are some of the areas driving the market for dry type transformers as they require safety against fire. Some of the drivers for this market are no risk of fire, light weight of dry type transformer, less space utilization and reduced installation & maintenance cost. One of the restraints is that dry type of transformer tends to be with lower voltage & power ratings and can’t be used for more than 2000KVA. On the other hand the growing industries such as oil & chemicals and need for safe environment for working are growing opportunities for the dry type of transformer.



Dry type of transformer is segmented in two types namely Cast Resin type and Resin Impregnated type. The advantage of resin impregnated type is that in case of any accidents the entire HV and LV winding need not to be replaced of the complete system only the affected winding will be changed. Dry type of transformer has applications in commercial, industrial and automobile industries and also in motor generators and resistance heating. Some of the major players in the manufacture of dry type of transformer are ABB, Kotsons, Virginia Transformer Corp. amongst others.



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