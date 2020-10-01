Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Dry whole milk powder exhibits longer shelf life than fresh milk. It is because of this reason, people across the globe are adopting dry milk powder as a subsequent alternative to cater their milk requirement. Owing to this paradigm shift of the preference, the global dry whole milk powder market is expected to witness a substantial growth in coming years says the latest report on by Transparency Market Research. Moreover, the growth of the market is also attributed to product innovation such as high proteins to the milk powder and low fat milk powder are further expected to boost the market growth.



Hefty Revenue Generation to be Showcased by Market



According to the report, the global dry whole milk powder market is expected to expand at the CAGR of 4.6%. This growth of the market is the result of rising demand of milk powder in food and beverage industry especially in bakery sector. Moreover, the strong hold of small players that contribute to large portion of market share also add to this rapid growth of the market.



Moreover, the market is expected to reach to the value of US$ 12, 761.1 mn by the end of 2022. Also, historical analysis of the market shows that market valued US$ US$10, 2015.3 mn in 2016. The revenue generation of the market is expected to ride upon the opportunities like rising demand of dry whole milk powder in various cuisines across the globe.



Instant Dry Milk Powder Holds 30.8% of Total market Share



Milk fans prefer to carry sachets of milk powder while traveling. However, it is not possible for them carry regular dry milk powder with them as it does not taste that good in drinking purpose as they do in other applications. As a result users prefer to carry instant dry milk powder with them. It is because of this reason this segment holds a staggering 30.8% of overall share of global dry whole milk powder market. Moreover, factors such as higher nutritive values along with quick dissolving of milk powder in hot water are also some prominent reasons that are boosting the segment's domination in global dry whole milk powder market.



Small Players to Dominate the Market

The global dry whole milk powder market exhibits a fragmented landscape as there are various small and large players operating. However, the market is majorly dominated by small players who have created a niche for themselves and contribute a major portion of the changing dynamics such as price, quality, and grade of dry whole milk powder.



On the other hand, large players though comparatively less but plays a crucial role in the growth of global dry whole milk powder market. These players bring innovations and advanced techniques to produce dry whole milk powder at large scale in the market.



The global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market is segmented on the basis of:



Product Type



Regular

Instant

UHT

Caramelized

Organic



Sales Channel



Modern Trade

Traditional Grocery Store

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales



Application



Home Reconstitutions

Dairy Whiteners

Bakery and Confectionery

Desserts

Ice-cream

Dairy Blends

Snacks

Nutritional Supplements

Others