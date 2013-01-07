Dry-X Waterproofing Announces Free Basement Waterproofing Estimate for New Jersey Residents

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Customers just have to fill in the required information including a message explaining the problem with their basement.



The problem can be from moisture that further leads to mold growth or it can be from leakage or cracking. One thing is sure that Dry-X Waterproofing will provide the fairest and honest estimate, along with its services in repairing the basement if customer approves the estimate.



DRY X Waterproofing provides the best solutions for crawl space moisture problems with crawl space encapsulation. This is a process of encapsulating the dirt floor or concrete on the crawl space floor using a resistant barrier that is tightly sealed to the walls and overlaps the floor. The barrier used in such process is Dry-X Waterproofing very own Crawl Space Vapor Barrier.



There are chances that moisture leads further to form molds. Dry-X Waterproofing provides mold remediation services. As mold can only be controlled and eliminated by controlling moisture, it makes sure that its crawl space encapsulation process does that efficiently.



Also, the company provides complete information and facilities to avoid the occurrence of mold. Their experienced contractors will have no trouble knowing where a black mold is likely to grow. Hence, the best defense against basement leakages/molds would be contacting the Dry-X Waterproofing‘s wet basement repair experts.



The experienced and dedicated waterproofing contractors provide their expert services under the name of Dry-X Waterproofing. With guaranteed highest standard, customers can avail such services of waterproofing in NJ and New York.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a leading New York waterproofing company that is committed to excellent customer service. They have 24/7 emergency response team who will be there whenever the need arises. They use the highest quality, ICC approved materials along with independent engineers to ensure a professionally designed solution to solve any problem.



