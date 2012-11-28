Dry-X Waterproofing Brings Professional Basement Waterproofing for New Jersey Customers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Dry-X Waterproofing having experienced contractors providing basement waterproofing in New Jersey will have no trouble in determining the cause of a wet basement.



They spot the signs of leakage or cracking and know where black mold is likely to grow. This basement waterproofing company also offers a transferable lifetime warranty for basement waterproofing in New Jersey. They use expert methods to repair basement cracks and related basement foundation problems like bowed walls, fallen slab floors, unstable chimneys, etc. amongst others.



ICC approved materials and independent engineers from the company make sure customers get professionally designed solution. Every job is taken up with the aim to provide peace of mind to customers. A fair and honest estimate will be given and value, safety and quality of the home will be improved at Dry-X Waterproofing.



By determining the actual source of water problems and the type of basement repair that home needs, expert contractors from the company fix the leaky basement. As one of the leading basement waterproofing contractors in New York, it is committed to excellent service and care. Every basement waterproofing cost will be tailored according to customer’s convenience and budget.



Wide arrays of options are provided to suit every customer’s need at Dry-X as it can even customize the services favorable for the customer. Dependable, professional service will solve these moisture issues and take the time to do a comprehensive inspection of client’s basement and provide with the best repair options.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a leading New York waterproofing company that is committed to excellent customer service. They have 24/7 emergency response team who will be there whenever the need arises. They use the highest quality, ICC approved materials along with independent engineers to ensure a professionally designed solution to solve any problem.



To know more about their services visit http://www.dxbasementwaterproofing.com.