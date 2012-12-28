DRY-X Waterproofing Emerges as a Reliable Wet Basement Repair Services Provider in NY

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- There are some places water just doesn't belong, and basement is one of them. Flooded basements can be a homeowner's worst nightmare. Even the smallest amount of water can cause major damages and lead to mold and mildew issues. Basement flooding is typically caused by cracks in the foundation of a home flooded basement repair on time can save a huge damage to the basement.



Wet basement repair is one of the most vital part of basement waterproofing in NY from the company that comes at attractively affordable charges. Sump Pump system is one of the most effective way of pumping water out of the basement that is used by the company.



A representative for the company says, “Sump pumps systems literally pump water out of basement. It collects water in its tank and then pumps it out of the basement, away from home's foundation. Keeping water away from the foundation is important because water buildup increases the risk of foundation cracks, foundation shifts, and mold growth.”



DRY-X Waterproofing is a family owned and operated business and has been recognized as the number one water-proofer in New York and Connecticut. Their highly regarded reputation can be attributed to their extensive experience, rapid response time and thorough attention to detail all backed by a lifetime warranty.



About Dry-X

As an experienced service provider, Dry-X waterproofing offers dependable, professional services that solve all the issues Wet & leaky basement issues. As an experienced service provider, they take the time to do a comprehensive inspection of the basement and provide the best repair options.



For further information on their services visit - http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com

Contact Address:

Basement Waterproofing Company

28 Hilltop Cir

Fishkill, NY 12524

914 827-5804