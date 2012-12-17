DRY-X Waterproofing Emerges as One of the Best Basement Waterproofing Companies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- The company with highly skilled professionals performing waterproofing tasks for residential or commercial building ensures that there are no further damages to the building.



Basement leakage is a very common problem and often results in basement flooding; particularly, moisture penetration into the basement could result in mold, mildew, or even rust and pose a threat to the structure of the building and the health of the inhabitants. However, with DRY-X Waterproofing at service, these issues are tackled well. The company takes just two days to provide flooded basement repairing cost, waterproofing and mold remediation.



DRY-X Waterproofing, one of the best basement waterproofing companies is a certified and experienced company which provides a leak-free and mold-free home along. With the cost of just a phone call, one of the certified basement repair contractors from the company visits home and provide with a free estimate.



Even if someone does not have any issue, there is still a need for sump pump system which is the heart of any basement waterproofing system. Part of the basement advisor’s assessment will be the age and condition of the sump pump one may want to replace if it’s showing signs of wear. Basement waterproofing services at DRY-X waterproofing is done by the experienced service provider who thoroughly inspect basement inside out before actual execution.



DRY-X Waterproofing provides polymer-based waterproofing products that will last for the lifetime and solve wet & Leaky basements repair in homes and businesses. It is known for extensive experience, rapid response time and thorough attention to detail all backed by a lifetime warranty. From their foundation consultants, to office staff, and installation crews provides insightful, educated, and honest information on the problem and solutions.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a leading New York waterproofing company that is committed to excellent customer service. They have 24/7 emergency response team who will be there whenever the need arises. Along with independent engineers to ensure a professionally designed solution to solve any problem, the company ensures that clients receive waterproofing by the highest quality ICC approved materials.



For further information visit - http://www.dxbasementwaterproofing.com