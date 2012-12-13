DRY X Waterproofing Emerging as Best Basement Waterproofing Companies

Ney York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- DRY X Waterproofing is one of the best basement waterproofing companies in New York. Its expertise lies in providing waterproofing solutions such as crawl space waterproofing, foundation waterproofing and interior waterproofing. The company provides professionally designed solutions under the guidance of its experienced basement waterproofing contractors.



They ensure no trouble in figuring out the origination of leakages and highlight their expertise in providing the best waterproofing solution that can be. As being experts in Leaky Basement Waterproofing, they fix problems like bowed walls, fallen slab doors, unstable chimneys, eroded footers and others relating to this.



Against Basement flooding, DRY X Waterproofing provides the defensive flooded repair method as Sump Pump Systems. A sump pump system pumps out the water that is about to reach the critical level of the basement floor and diverts it either outside or to the local drainage system. It comes with a backup power supply.



Molds are another problem that comes when basement leaks. Not only they look ugly, but equally raise various health issues such as asthma episodes, irritations of the eye, nose and throat, sinus congestion and others respiratory infections. DRY X Waterproofing provides free consultations regarding Mold Remediation to ensure safety for your loved ones.



DRY X Waterproofing ensures mental satisfaction of its customers by providing flexible cost methods that are suitable to their requirements. A customer of DRY X can get customized services according to his needs with the wide array of available options.



So for anyone who is considering building and maintaining a basement to use as storage and other customization, waterproofing is an essential tool to avoid wet and leaky basements. DRY X ensures its customers dependable, reliable and trustworthy services to solve the issues that have something to do with basements leakages.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a leading New York waterproofing company that is committed to excellent customer service mainly with Flooded Basement Repair. They have 24/7 emergency response team who will be there whenever the need arises. They use the highest quality, ICC approved materials along with independent engineers to ensure a professionally designed solution to solve any problem.