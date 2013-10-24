Dry-X Waterproofing Enables Clients Regenerate Their Basement with Basement Waterproofing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Dry-X Waterproofing, a certified mold remediation company, uses the finest quality waterproofing material, accredited by ICC for regenerating the water logged basements.



Dry-X Basement waterproofing experts at NY provide with the most effective flooded basement repair and ensure that water do not soak into the foundation of the repaired home.



One of the spokespersons at Dry-X Waterproofing stated, “Dry-X Waterproofing provides polymer based waterproofing products to ensure that they will last for lifetime without creating further problems. We serve home and business and offer most customized waterproofing and repair solutions according to the set up. They are highly regarded for their profuse experience, brisk response time and lifetime warranty. We also make sure to provide you the most affordable basement repair cost.”



With proper use of ICC approved materials and independent engineers from the company, they make sure customers get professionally designed solutions. Every job is taken up with the aim to provide peace of mind to customers. A fair and honest estimate will be given and value, safety and quality of the home will be improved at Dry-X Waterproofing.



By determining the actual source of water problems and the type of basement repair that home needs, expert contractors at their Basement Waterproofing New Jersey fix the leaky basement. As one of the leading basement waterproofing contractors in New York, it is committed to excellent service and care. The company is known to tailor made the solution in accordance with the clients’ need and the budget.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company. It is a fully-insured (up to $2 million) and licensed and bonded company that provides services such as excavation, foundation repair and basement waterproofing. DRY-X waterproofing is not a giant nationwide chain that is too big to give clients the personal attention they deserve. They are family owned and operated and are here to service their clients before, during, and long after the job is completed. Their customer service is the core foundation of their business.



To learn more, please visit: http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com/

Contact Detail:

Basement Waterproofing Company

990 6th Av New York, NY 10018