Dry-X Waterproofing LLC Offers Everlasting Basement Waterproofing Remedy to Keep Basement Dry and Healthy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Dry-X Waterproofing LLC offers everlasting Basement Waterproofing remedy to keep basements dry and healthy. They take the service of independent engineers to ensure their clients get most fitting and proficiently designed quick fix and long lasting solution for any sort of leaky basement and crawl space problems. The basement waterproofing service in New Jersey is fully insured and covers any damage caused to the clients’ property.



Leaky basement and crawl spaces might be a problem in the basement but it endangers the health of all the inhabitants. Dry-X waterproofing offers experienced and reliable basement waterproofing solution in NJ to restore the look and condition of the basement. They work with a motive to fix foundation problems permanently to save the inhabitant from any further misery.



Their spokesperson confers on their basement waterproofing expertise, “At Dry-X, we are a team of basement waterproofing experts that provides you with the proficient and accomplished methods to repair basement cracks and other corresponding basement foundation problems such as unstable chimneys, bowed walls, fallen slab floors, Eroded footers, Stoops, walls and foundations, etc. These problems are solved by our trained and expert professionals.”



Their basement waterproofing contractors start with a thorough inspection of the basement and crawl-space, in and out. Once they sense the complete problem, they offer clients the options to revive the basement to the dry and healthy state. They are capable enough, whether it needs a complete rebuilding of the basement walls or repairing the foundation.



About dxbasementwaterproofing.com

Dry-X Waterproofing LLC is a fully-insured up to $2 million and licensed and bonded company providing excavation, foundation repair and basement waterproofing services. Dry-X has assembled a dedicated team of builders, consultants and structural repair professionals with over thirty years of combined experience in the field. We have tackled a wide variety of waterproofing projects and welcome each opportunity; no challenge is too small or too big. Dry-X Waterproofing is a proud member of the Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau. Other association affiliations and memberships include: NAHB, NAWSRC and the Basement Health Association.