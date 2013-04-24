Dry-X Waterproofing Offers Most Enduring and Reliable Basement Waterproofing Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- From water intrusion to dampness to any kind of structural issues, they implement the most effective methods in the industry to ensure best results. Dry-X Waterproofing helps their clients assess whether a crack in the foundation, damage to the exterior walls, a leaky crawlspace, a faulty sump pump or other related issues are the cause of the dampness.



Moreover, with a dedicated team of proficient consultants and structural repair professionals with years of experience in the field they are well equipped to provide most reliable basement waterproofing solution.



Their leaky basement waterproofing experts offer environmentally sensible solution, helping the house owner to get rid of leaky basements. The waterproofing products they install are more effective than ever, they make sure that products are installed appropriately to provide a superior protective shield for a safe and dry basement.



Basement waterproofing at DRY-X Waterproofing their experts thoroughly inspects basement inside out and is equipped to provide variety of repair options. They provide polymer-based waterproofing products that will last for the lifetime. Their cheap basement waterproofing services solves wet basements in homes and businesses.



They ensure sump pump system is doing its job and pumping the water outside before it has a chance to reach the floor as any sump pump problem can have serious consequences. Also, they take extensive precautions and ensure the home is protected during the installation process. Nonetheless, Dry-X Basement Waterproofing with extensive experience, rapid response time and thorough attention to detail all backed by a lifetime warranty has emerged as a reliable name in the segment.



About DRY-X Waterproofing

DRY-X Waterproofing is a family owned and operated business established in 2003 and is now a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company that is committed to excellent customer service and care. From their foundation consultants, to office staff, and installation crews provides insightful, educated, and honest information on the problem and solutions.



For further information visit - http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com



Contact Address:

28 Hilltop Cir Fishkill,

NY 12524

914 827-5804