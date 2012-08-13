Dry X Waterproofing Offers Reliable Basement Waterproofing Solution for Home and Business Places

Ney York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Dry-X waterproofing offers reliable basement waterproofing solutions at affordable prices. With services across Connecticut and New York, Dry-X provides impenetrable waterproofing repairs at homes and business places. Stains due to seepage are absolute eyesore. The company uses advanced and effective techniques to protect the properties from rainy day catastrophes. Permanent remedies of Dry-X assures to bring back the safe and soothing environment at homes and business places by eliminating all prospective leakages in rainy seasons. Along with being a basement waterproofing expert solution provider, Dry-X also implements methods to fight basement foundation problems like bowed walls, fallen slab floors, eroded footers, unstable chimneys etc.



Basement waterproofing is a technique to prevent water from entering basements of houses and other buildings. A building constructed at the ground level or below that becomes highly prone to leakages which further leads to major constructional damages to the foundation walls and then contribute to mold, decay and other moisture related issues. Areas where ground water builds up in the soil results in the raise of water table which eventually leads to hydrostatic pressure to be exerted underneath basement floors and basement walls. Hydrostatic pressure triggers water in even through the slim cracks in the basement. Waterproofing are generally of two types: - interior & exterior. By having a waterproofed basement (internally and externally), Dwellers could have their home unscathed for ages.



Polymer based water proofing solutions have been in vogue for the past many years. This is because of the polymer's everlasting property and the fact that polymer doesn't get affected by soil ph. The low enough viscosity, fast curing traits of polymer let the substrates slough off leaky crawl spaces of buildings and homes. A hygienic and limpid basement space opens the basement for various uses and maintains a blissful wave in the house. Dry basement waterproofing measures like proper ventilation systems and regular reviews of pipelines can save lot of pennies and lower pesky situations.



Dry-X basement waterproofing solution offers life-time warranty on its services.