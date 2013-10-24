Dry-X Waterproofing Uses Polymer-Based Waterproofing Products for Durable Solutions

Ney York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Dry-X Waterproofing, highly ranked among basement waterproofing companies and other basement solutions, provides services of basement waterproofing, solving wet basements and leaky crawl spaces in homes and businesses across Connecticut and New York at affordable rates. The company is known to use its polymer based waterproofing products for reliable services at reasonable prices.



While highlighting the services, one of the representatives at Dry-X Waterproofing stated, “Our basement waterproofing in NJ will be done by experienced service provider who will thoroughly inspect your basement inside out and is equipped to provide you with a variety of repair options. We provide polymer-based waterproofing products that will last for the lifetime. Our cheap basement waterproofing services will solve wet basements and leaky crawl spaces in homes and businesses.”



Dry X Basement Waterproofing is renowned for extensive experience, rapid response time and thorough attention to detail all backed by a lifetime warranty. Their basement waterproofing contractors are very polite, courteous, and more than willing to answer any question one may ask during the waterproofing process.



The company is also known to deliver more than what is expected from any other ordinary waterproofing company. They deliver lifetime transferable warranty for its basement waterproofing and also provide Sub-floor Pressure Relief Waterproofing, Foundation Repair, Free written Estimates and Gutter-style Waterproofing, and Fast Installation.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company. It is a fully-insured (up to $2 million) and licensed and bonded company that provides services such as excavation, foundation repair and basement waterproofing. DRY-X waterproofing is not a giant nationwide chain that is too big to give clients the personal attention they deserve. They are family owned and operated and are here to service their clients before, during, and long after the job is completed. Their customer service is the core foundation of their business.



To know more, please visit:

http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com/about-dry-x-basement-waterproofing-ny-ct/



Contact Details:

Basement Waterproofing Company

990 6th Av New York, NY 10018