Dryfoos Insurance Agency, Inc. Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy with New Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

Hazelton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Dryfoos Insurance Agency, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website, a blog and active participation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn to reach, inform and dialogue with clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and platforms that feeds into various media and allows us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Llewellyn F. Dryfoos, Dryfoos Insurance. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find Dryfoos Insurance Agency, Inc. on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Mr. Dryfoos.



Dryfoos Insurance optimized Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles are automatically updated with blog posts as well as daily news items, events and tips that resonate with clients and prospective customers. “We have a dedicated staff tweeting about issues that affect our client’s specific markets as well as items of interest for both the business community and consumers. And the feedback so far has been great,” says Mr. Dryfoos.



Founded in 1901, Dryfoos Insurance Agency, Inc. provides the Pennsylvania area with cost-effective, sound business and personal insurance solutions. Products and services include: Business Insurance Pennsylvania, Insurance Pennsylvania, Property and Casualty, Workers Compensation PA, Commercial Auto Insurance, Claims Management, Personal Auto, Homeowners and Life Insurance, and many other specialized services.



Visit Dryfoos Insurance’s new website at www.dryfoosgroup.com; and join us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



About Dryfoos Insurance Agency, Inc.

Dryfoos Insurance Agency, Inc. looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their social media marketing strategy.



Dryfoos Insurance Agency, Inc.

(570) 455-7575